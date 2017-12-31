Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SLM (SLM) Share Price

Media coverage about SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SLM earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.5653757874556 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, December 22nd. FBR & Co set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM (SLM) traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,292. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4,880.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. SLM had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $282.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. SLM’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $32,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Quinlan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $2,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,443,132.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SLM (SLM) Share Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-slm-slm-share-price.html.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Sallie Mae offers products, which promote personal finance including private education loans, Upromise rewards, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, insurance, and online retail banking.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.