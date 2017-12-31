Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact VWR (VWR) Stock Price

News headlines about VWR (NASDAQ:VWR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VWR earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.5935973221915 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

VWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VWR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered VWR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised VWR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VWR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of VWR (VWR) remained flat at $$33.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. VWR has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $4,380.00 and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

VWR (NASDAQ:VWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. VWR had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. VWR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that VWR will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VWR

VWR Corporation is a provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers. The Company offers a portfolio of branded and private label laboratory products, services and solutions to the life science, general research and applied markets. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and EMEA-APAC.

