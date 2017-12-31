Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Share Price

Media coverage about Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Senior Housing Properties Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1012091068771 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 1,082,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,550.61, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.47. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.23 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

