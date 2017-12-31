Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect L Brands (LB) Stock Price

News stories about L Brands (NYSE:LB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.8447390427121 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of L Brands ( NYSE LB ) traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,431. L Brands has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,998.00, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 101.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.95%.

In other news, Director David T. Kollat bought 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.34 per share, for a total transaction of $498,869.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,918.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-l-brands-lb-stock-price.html.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.