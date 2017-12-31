Solis Tek (SLTK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Solis Tek (OTCMKTS:SLTK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Solis Tek (OTCMKTS SLTK) traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 501,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,940. Solis Tek has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Solis Tek (OTCMKTS:SLTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Solis Tek had a negative return on equity of 575.33% and a negative net margin of 77.38%. equities analysts predict that Solis Tek will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Solis Tek Inc, formerly Cinjet, Inc, is an importer, distributer and marketer of digital lighting equipment for the hydroponics industry. The Company provides aptitudes with its ballast, reflector and lamp products. The Company is focused on the research, design, development and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and ancillary equipment.

