SM Energy (SM) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SM Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy company an impact score of 47.3654142841506 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SM Energy (NYSE SM) traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,000. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2,520.00, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.01.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SM Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

