SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 223.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 156.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 191.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,050.21, a PE ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 2.64. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $502.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $723,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ross Anker sold 41,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $2,889,620.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,788.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,887 shares of company stock worth $6,704,265 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

