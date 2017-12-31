Sigma Designs (SIGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

SIGM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Designs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered Sigma Designs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Sigma Designs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Get Sigma Designs alerts:

Shares of Sigma Designs (SIGM) remained flat at $$6.95 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 331,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,439. The company has a market capitalization of $269.57, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.09. Sigma Designs has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Sigma Designs had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 35.55%. sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Designs will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigma Designs by 115.6% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 168,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 90,548 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Designs during the third quarter worth $5,314,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sigma Designs by 24.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigma Designs by 205.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 97,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 65,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sigma Designs by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/sigma-designs-sigm-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine.html.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc is a provider of global integrated semiconductor solutions. The Company offers media platforms for use in the home entertainment and home control markets. The Company sells its products into markets, including smart television, media connectivity, set-top box and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.