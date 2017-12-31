Shopify (SHOP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shopify earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.6266909470468 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $99.00 to $132.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP ) traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.00. 776,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,306. The stock has a market cap of $8,708.02, a P/E ratio of -206.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.94.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

