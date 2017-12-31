Shire (SHPG) versus Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Head to Head Comparison

Shire (NASDAQ: SHPG) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shire and Pacira Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shire 0 6 8 0 2.57 Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1 9 8 0 2.39

Shire currently has a consensus target price of $212.18, suggesting a potential upside of 36.79%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $49.21, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Shire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shire is more favorable than Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Dividends

Shire pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Shire pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Shire has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shire and Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shire $11.40 billion 4.09 $327.40 million $5.34 29.05 Pacira Pharmaceuticals $276.37 million 6.70 -$37.94 million ($1.31) -34.85

Shire has higher revenue and earnings than Pacira Pharmaceuticals. Pacira Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shire and Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shire 10.95% 14.41% 6.60% Pacira Pharmaceuticals -18.25% -13.77% -6.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Shire shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Shire shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shire beats Pacira Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shire

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases. Its Hematology products include ADVATE (Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant)), ADYNOVATE/ADYNOVI (Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), PEGylated)), RIXUBIS (Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant)), VONVENDI (von Willebrand factor (Recombinant)) and FEIBA (Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex). Its Genetic Diseases products include CINRYZE (C1 esterase inhibitor (human)), FIRAZYR (icatibant), ELAPRASE (idursulfase), REPLAGAL (agalsidase alfa) and VPRIV (velaglucerase alfa).

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its lead product candidate is EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), which consists of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic, encapsulated in DepoFoam and is indicated for single-dose infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. In addition to EXPAREL, DepoFoam is also the basis for its other Food and Drug Administration-approved commercial product, DepoCyt(e), which it manufactures for its commercial partners, as well as its product candidates. The Company’s other product candidates include DepoMeloxicam (DepoMLX) and DepoTranexamic Acid (DepoTXA). DepoCyt(e) is indicated for the intrathecal treatment of lymphomatous meningitis.

