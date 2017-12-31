SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Bank Mutual Co. (BKMU)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank Mutual Co. (NASDAQ:BKMU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank Mutual in the third quarter worth about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bank Mutual by 56.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank Mutual in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Mutual in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Bank Mutual by 58.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory A. Larson sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $189,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher L. Mayne sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $178,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,893 shares of company stock valued at $709,926. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Mutual from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Bank Mutual in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Bank Mutual Co. (BKMU) opened at $10.65 on Friday. Bank Mutual Co. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $490.00, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank Mutual (NASDAQ:BKMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Bank Mutual had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. analysts forecast that Bank Mutual Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Mutual Profile

Bank Mutual Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company owns Bank Mutual (the Bank), a federally-chartered savings bank. The Bank is engaged in the business of community banking, which includes attracting deposits from and making loans to the general public and private businesses, as well as governmental and non-profit entities.

