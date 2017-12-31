Semtech (SMTC) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.05

News stories about Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Semtech earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6247004922957 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BWS Financial began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Semtech (SMTC) traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 331,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,269.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.41. Semtech has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $85,674.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

