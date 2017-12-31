Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,019 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $43,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 137,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price (down previously from $168.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $185.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.32.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $802,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $164,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,842 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,448. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) opened at $186.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81,726.41, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $195.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

