Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,167 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Cogent Communications worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,670,000 after purchasing an additional 172,987 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,340,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,467,000 after purchasing an additional 473,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 13.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,058,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 150,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 97,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $133,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $708,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc ( CCOI ) opened at $45.30 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2,081.76, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.84.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Macquarie downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,167 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-buys-20167-shares-of-cogent-communications-holdings-inc-ccoi.html.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.