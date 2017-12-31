Sally Beauty (SBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE SBH) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 1,225,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,659. The firm has a market cap of $2,382.88, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.87.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $974.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.96 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 74.84% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,351 shares in the company, valued at $222,296.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty Supply is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

