Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $958,000 Holdings in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,831,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,559,000 after purchasing an additional 241,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,237,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,061 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,235,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,378,000 after purchasing an additional 699,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,732 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkley Capital, Llc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $36,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 419,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $22,221,126.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at $338,001.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,761,117 shares of company stock worth $91,915,316. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Healthequity from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) opened at $46.66 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,830.00, a PE ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

