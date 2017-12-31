RPX Corp (RPXC) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPXC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of RPX in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut RPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut RPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on RPX from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, CFO David James Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in RPX by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 172,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 103,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RPX by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPX (RPXC) traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 178,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,435. RPX has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.63, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RPX (NASDAQ:RPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. RPX had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that RPX will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. RPX’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

RPX Company Profile

RPX Corporation is engaged in providing an alternative to litigation through its patent risk management services. The Company helps companies reduce patent litigation risk and corporate legal expense through two primary service offerings: patent risk management services and discovery services. It operates through two segments: patent risk management and discovery services.

