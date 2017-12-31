Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings. Royal Dutch Shell reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Dutch Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $75.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.71%. Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RDS.A. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.03.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.71. 1,590,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $274,770.00, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $66.92.

About Royal Dutch Shell

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

