Robert James Kane Sells 200,000 Shares of Cannabis Science Inc (CBIS) Stock

Cannabis Science Inc (OTCMKTS:CBIS) COO Robert James Kane sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $20,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert James Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Robert James Kane sold 198,820 shares of Cannabis Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $11,929.20.

Shares of Cannabis Science Inc (CBIS) traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 65,516,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,150,000. Cannabis Science Inc has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Cannabis Science, Inc is engaged in medical marijuana research and development. The Company works on phytocannabinoid science targeting critical illnesses, and adheres to scientific methodologies to develop, produce and commercialize phytocannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products. The Company is involved in the creation of cannabis-based medicines, both with and without psychoactive properties, to treat disease and the symptoms of disease, as well as for general health maintenance.

