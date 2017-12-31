Robert Half International (RHI) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RHI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Robert Half International (RHI) opened at $55.54 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $7,023.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

In related news, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $5,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,656,040.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

