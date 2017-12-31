Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE RMP) traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.47. 257,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,064. Rice Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,170.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Rice Midstream Partners had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Rice Midstream Partners will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $174,000.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments are gathering and compression, and water services. The gathering and compression segment provides natural gas gathering and compression services for Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) and third parties in the Appalachian Basin.

