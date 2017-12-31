Reviewing Legg Mason (LM) & Apollo Global Management (APO)

Legg Mason (NYSE: LM) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Legg Mason and Apollo Global Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason 2 2 5 0 2.33 Apollo Global Management 0 3 8 0 2.73

Legg Mason presently has a consensus price target of $43.44, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. Apollo Global Management has a consensus price target of $33.36, suggesting a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Legg Mason’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Legg Mason is more favorable than Apollo Global Management.

Profitability

This table compares Legg Mason and Apollo Global Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason 8.46% 7.16% 3.49% Apollo Global Management 24.82% 64.11% 21.48%

Volatility & Risk

Legg Mason has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Legg Mason shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Legg Mason shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legg Mason and Apollo Global Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason $2.89 billion 1.34 $227.25 million $2.56 16.40 Apollo Global Management $1.97 billion 3.29 $402.85 million $3.06 10.94

Apollo Global Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legg Mason. Apollo Global Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legg Mason, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Legg Mason pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Global Management pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Legg Mason on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc. is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and related services to institutional and individual clients, Company-sponsored investment funds and retail separately managed account programs. It offers its products and services directly and through various financial intermediaries. It has operations principally in the United States and the United Kingdom and also has offices in Australia, Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland and Taiwan.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate. The private equity segment invests in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities and distressed debt investments. The credit segment invests in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments, including performing, stressed and distressed investments across the capital structure. The real estate segment invests in real estate equity for the acquisition and recapitalization of real estate assets, portfolios, platforms and operating companies, and real estate debt, including first mortgage and mezzanine loans, preferred equity and commercial mortgage backed securities.

