Reviewing FunctionX (FNCX) and Viacom (VIAB)

FunctionX (OTCMKTS: FNCX) and Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FunctionX and Viacom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FunctionX N/A N/A N/A Viacom 14.13% 28.95% 6.46%

This table compares FunctionX and Viacom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FunctionX $4.51 million 0.35 -$61.86 million N/A N/A Viacom $13.26 billion 0.93 $1.87 billion $4.67 6.60

Viacom has higher revenue and earnings than FunctionX.

Risk and Volatility

FunctionX has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viacom has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Viacom pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. FunctionX does not pay a dividend. Viacom pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FunctionX and Viacom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FunctionX 0 0 0 0 N/A Viacom 5 15 7 0 2.07

Viacom has a consensus price target of $35.64, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Viacom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viacom is more favorable than FunctionX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Viacom shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of FunctionX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Viacom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viacom beats FunctionX on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FunctionX

Function(x) Inc., formerly DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc., is a diversified media and entertainment company. The Company conducts three lines of businesses, which are digital publishing through Wetpaint.com, Inc. (Wetpaint) and Rant, Inc. (Rant); fantasy sports gaming through DraftDay Gaming Group, Inc. (DDGG), and digital content distribution through Choose Digital, Inc. (Choose Digital). The Company’s segments include Wetpaint, which is a media channel reporting original news stories and publishing information content covering television shows, music, celebrities, entertainment news and fashion; Choose Digital, which is a business-to-business platform for delivering digital content; DDGG, which is a business-to-business operator of daily fantasy sports, and Other. The Company’s digital publishing business also includes Rant, which is a digital publisher that publishes original content in over 13 verticals, such as in sports, entertainment, pets, cars and food.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc. offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries. The Company operates through two segments: Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment creates, acquires and distributes programming and other content for audiences The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for advertisers, content distributors and retailers. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires and distributes motion pictures, television programming and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, Paramount Animation, Insurge Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films and Paramount Television brands.

