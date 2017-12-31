Reviewing Essex Property Trust (ESS) and Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Essex Property Trust pays out 87.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out -99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

97.1% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.29 billion 12.32 $414.97 million $7.99 30.21 Preferred Apartment Communities $200.12 million 3.71 -$9.53 million ($1.01) -20.05

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 38.95% 8.19% 4.20% Preferred Apartment Communities 10.49% 2.78% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Essex Property Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 2 7 9 0 2.39 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 2 2 0 2.50

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets. The Company owns all of its interest in its real estate and other investments directly or indirectly through Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). Its properties include Mio, Form 15, Emerson Valley Village and Ashton Sherman Village. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or held an interest in 245 communities, aggregating 59,645 apartment homes, excluding its ownership in preferred equity investments, as well as two operating commercial buildings (totaling approximately 140,564 square feet), and six active development projects with 2,223 apartment homes in various stages of development.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through segments, including multifamily communities, real estate related financing, new market properties and office buildings. The multifamily communities segment consists of its portfolio of owned residential multifamily communities. The real estate related financing segment consists of the Company’s portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans, and other instruments deployed by it to partially finance the development, construction, and prestabilization carrying costs of new multifamily communities and other real estate and real estate related assets. The new market properties segment consists of its portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The office buildings segment consists of its office buildings located in Atlanta, Georgia and Birmingham, Alabama and Texas.

