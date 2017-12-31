Reviewing Bandwidth (BAND) and Telecom Argentina (TEO)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Bandwidth alerts:

This table compares Bandwidth and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina 11.60% 31.15% 13.69%

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bandwidth does not pay a dividend. Telecom Argentina pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and Telecom Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $152.13 million 2.68 $22.35 million N/A N/A Telecom Argentina $3.62 billion 1.96 $269.10 million $2.28 16.07

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bandwidth and Telecom Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 0 5 0 3.00 Telecom Argentina 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bandwidth presently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.89%. Telecom Argentina has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.83%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Telecom Argentina.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Bandwidth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc., formerly Bandwidth.com, Inc., is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service provider (CPaaS) that enables enterprises to create, scale and operate voice or text communications services across any mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The Company has two operating and reportable segments, CPaaS and Other. The Company’s solutions include a broad range of software APIs for voice and text functionality and IP voice network. The Company’s sophisticated and easy-to-use software APIs allow enterprises to enhance their products and services by incorporating advanced voice and text capabilities. The Company offers advanced monitoring, reporting and analytics, superior customer service, dedicated operating teams, and personalized support.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services). The Company, through its subsidiaries, also provides mobile telecommunications services and international wholesale services. The Fixed services segment consists of basic telephone services, interconnection services, data transmission and Internet services, information and communication technology services, and other telephone services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, such as Telecom Personal S.A. and Nucleo S.A., provides mobile services in Argentina and Paraguay, respectively.

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.