Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 2,229 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 383,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 140,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 291,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 122,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

In other news, SVP Rebecca Jacoby sold 75,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $2,882,306.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,014,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 348,643 shares of company stock worth $12,892,271. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $189,340.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

