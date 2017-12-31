Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $12,652,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.8% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,921,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,403,000 after purchasing an additional 383,300 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (EMR) opened at $69.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,506.48, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Emerson Electric Company has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $70.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Company will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 82.55%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Frank J. Dellaquila sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $136,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 178,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,577,184.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $623,872.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,008.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/regal-investment-advisors-llc-has-4-67-million-stake-in-emerson-electric-company-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.