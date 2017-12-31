RealPage (RP) and SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) Head to Head Review

RealPage (NASDAQ: RP) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RealPage and SailPoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage 4.52% 9.51% 4.25% SailPoint Technologies N/A N/A N/A

73.6% of RealPage shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of RealPage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RealPage and SailPoint Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage $568.13 million 6.46 $16.65 million $0.35 126.58 SailPoint Technologies $132.41 million 9.37 -$3.17 million N/A N/A

RealPage has higher revenue and earnings than SailPoint Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RealPage and SailPoint Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage 0 2 5 0 2.71 SailPoint Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

RealPage presently has a consensus price target of $47.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.38%. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. Given SailPoint Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SailPoint Technologies is more favorable than RealPage.

Summary

RealPage beats SailPoint Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc. is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data. Its platform consists of four primary categories of solutions: Property Management, Lease Management, Resident Services and Asset Optimization. These solutions provide complementary asset performance and investment decision support; risk mitigation, billing and utility management; resident engagement, spend management, operations and facilities management, and lead generation and lease management capabilities that collectively enable its clients to manage all the stages of the renter life cycle. In addition, its open architecture allows third-party applications to access its solutions using its RealPage Exchange platform.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions, and Federal Identity Solutions.

