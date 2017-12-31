Reading International, Inc. (RDI) Insider Sells $799,000.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,191.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ RDI) opened at $16.70 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $362.85, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Reading International had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. research analysts expect that Reading International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Reading International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Reading International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDI. Gabelli began coverage on Reading International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reading International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/reading-international-inc-rdi-insider-sells-799000-00-in-stock.html.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc (RDI) is engaged in the development, ownership and operation of multiplex cinemas in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, and the development, ownership and operation of retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia and New Zealand. RDI operates through two segments: cinema exhibition and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.