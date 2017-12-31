Rand Wealth LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Rand Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,565 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,873,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,827,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $515,501,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Vetr lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Shares of Microsoft Co. ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) opened at $85.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $661,294.69, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $333,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,141.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,420 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

