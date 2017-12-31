Radian Group Inc (RDN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,892 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Radian Group worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Radian Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.25 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Saturday, October 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of Radian Group Inc ( RDN ) opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4,442.79, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $312.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 1.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/radian-group-inc-rdn-shares-sold-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.