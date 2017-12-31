Quidel (QDEL) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Quidel ( QDEL ) opened at $43.35 on Thursday. Quidel has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). Quidel had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $50.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Quidel will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $507,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 7,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $298,817.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,261 shares in the company, valued at $405,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,910 shares of company stock worth $13,693,553. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,195,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 8.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after buying an additional 96,565 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quidel by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 27.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

