Questar (STR) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Questar (NYSE:STR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Questar earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4290157101533 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Questar (NYSE STR) remained flat at $$25.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Questar has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,400.00, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.51.

About Questar

Dominion Questar Corp, formerly Questar Corporation, is an integrated natural gas holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries is principally engaged in three lines of business, which include Questar Gas Company (Questar Gas), which provides retail natural gas distribution in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho; Wexpro Company (Wexpro), which develops and produces natural gas from cost-of-service reserves for Questar Gas customers, and Questar Pipeline Company, which operates interstate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities in the western the United States and provides other energy services.

