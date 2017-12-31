Quality Systems (QSII) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.07.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) opened at $13.58 on Friday. Quality Systems has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $864.67, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Quality Systems had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $132.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Quality Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Quality Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,919,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,869,000 after purchasing an additional 166,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quality Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,691,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,739,000 after acquiring an additional 170,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quality Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,123,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 70,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quality Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60,768 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Quality Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,233,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices.

