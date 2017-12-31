Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Bought by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 78.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 137,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,814,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,094.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after acquiring an additional 675,013 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $472,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,293.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $115,664.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,575 shares of company stock worth $1,927,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE PG ) opened at $91.88 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $233,095.69, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Vetr raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.02 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

