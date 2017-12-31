Premaitha Health (NIPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of £271 million during the quarter. Premaitha Health had a negative return on equity of 380.42% and a negative net margin of 264.31%.

Shares of Premaitha Health (LON NIPT) opened at GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 and a PE ratio of -170.00. Premaitha Health has a 12 month low of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.40 ($0.19).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Premaitha Health in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Premaitha Health PLC is engaged in molecular diagnostics business for research into, and the development and commercialization of gene analysis techniques for pre-natal screening and other clinical applications in the early detection, monitoring and treatment of disease. The Company’s product, the IONA test is a non-invasive in vitro diagnostic product for prenatal screening enabling clinical laboratories to offer a regulated non-invasive prenatal test in-house.

