Post Holdings Inc (POST) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Post worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Wealth Management acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Post by 33.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at $548,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at $4,463,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in Post by 5.8% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 110,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POST. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $110.00 target price on Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 target price on Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Post Holdings Inc (POST) opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5,246.85, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.09.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

