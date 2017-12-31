Portola Pharmaceuticals’ (PTLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.08. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a negative net margin of 938.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Henry Ward Wolff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 251.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

