Portland General Electric (POR) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.14

News headlines about Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Portland General Electric earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1747697379923 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Portland General Electric ( NYSE POR ) traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 359,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.30. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.85 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

