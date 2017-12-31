PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $162.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nomura upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.98.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) opened at $144.29 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $113.66 and a 52 week high of $147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69,309.95, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.03. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total value of $429,432.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,104.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,523 shares of company stock valued at $15,392,168. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

