Ply Gem Holdings Inc (PGEM) Shares Sold by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Ply Gem Holdings Inc (NYSE:PGEM) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ply Gem were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ply Gem by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ply Gem by 127.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ply Gem by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ply Gem by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Ply Gem by 20.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 961,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 161,281 shares during the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ply Gem alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ply Gem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ply Gem in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ply Gem in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ply Gem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Ply Gem Holdings Inc ( NYSE PGEM ) opened at $18.50 on Friday. Ply Gem Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,266.68, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73.

Ply Gem (NYSE:PGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ply Gem had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 240.74%. The company had revenue of $564.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Ply Gem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ply Gem Holdings Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/ply-gem-holdings-inc-pgem-shares-sold-by-oxford-asset-management-llp.html.

Ply Gem Company Profile

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone, and Windows and Doors. In the Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment, its principal products include vinyl siding and skirting, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, cellular PVC trim and moldings, J-channels, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channels, H-molds, fascia, undersill trims, outside/inside corner posts, rain removal systems, injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents and mounts, vinyl fence, vinyl railing and stone veneer in the United States and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ply Gem Holdings Inc (NYSE:PGEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ply Gem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ply Gem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.