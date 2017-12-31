Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Plains GP worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 15.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,132,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after buying an additional 701,120 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,607,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,223,000 after buying an additional 224,501 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 2,223,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after buying an additional 287,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,249,000 after buying an additional 77,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth $35,731,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP ( NYSE PAGP ) opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,414.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $35.58.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas.

