Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Patrick Industries worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.33 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $56.67 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $2,233,170.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $862,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,459 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) opened at $69.45 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,750.00, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

