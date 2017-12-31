Partnerre (PRE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Partnerre (NYSE:PRE) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Partnerre earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.0701501303863 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Partnerre (PRE) remained flat at $$140.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Partnerre has a twelve month low of $111.52 and a twelve month high of $141.25.

PartnerRe Ltd. is the holding company engaged in the international reinsurance and insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Non-life, Life and Health, and Corporate and Other. The Non-life segment’s operations are classified as North America, Global (Non-U.S.) Property and Casualty (Global (Non-U.S.) P&C), Global Specialty and Catastrophe.

