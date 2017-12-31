Parker-Hannifin (PH) and Rexnord (RXN) Head to Head Survey

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) and Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexnord has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Rexnord’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker-Hannifin $12.03 billion 2.21 $983.41 million $7.78 25.65 Rexnord $1.92 billion 1.41 $74.10 million $0.66 39.42

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Rexnord. Parker-Hannifin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexnord, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Rexnord shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker-Hannifin 8.37% 23.61% 8.13% Rexnord 4.45% 12.03% 3.70%

Dividends

Parker-Hannifin pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rexnord does not pay a dividend. Parker-Hannifin pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Parker-Hannifin and Rexnord, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker-Hannifin 0 7 13 0 2.65 Rexnord 0 1 2 0 2.67

Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus price target of $187.95, suggesting a potential downside of 5.83%. Rexnord has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rexnord is more favorable than Parker-Hannifin.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats Rexnord on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment. The Diversified Industrial Segment consists of Automation Group, Engineered Materials Group, Filtration Group, Fluid Connectors Group, Hydraulics Group and Instrumentation Group. The Aerospace Systems Segment produces hydraulic, fuel, pneumatic and electro-mechanical systems and components, which are utilized on domestic commercial, military and general aviation aircrafts.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.

