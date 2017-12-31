Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 69,104 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,104 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Umpqua worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 684,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Umpqua by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Umpqua by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,273,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,418,000 after acquiring an additional 944,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Umpqua from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation ( NASDAQ UMPQ ) opened at $20.80 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $4,653.50, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $295.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.51 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 67.93%.

In related news, insider Raymond P. Davis sold 36,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $758,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

