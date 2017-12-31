Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 121.0% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 818.4% in the second quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $200,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:HE ) opened at $36.15 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,932.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $673.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company with its principal subsidiaries engaged in electric utility and banking businesses operating primarily in the State of Hawaii. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc (Hawaiian Electric) and ASB Hawaii, Inc (ASB Hawaii).

