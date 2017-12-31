Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Palo Alto Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the network technology company an impact score of 45.4492056256973 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE PANW) traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.94. 476,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,318.39, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.00. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $107.31 and a 52-week high of $157.65.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $505.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.36 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. William Blair upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.89.

In other news, President Mark Anderson sold 15,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $2,250,914.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,873,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Rene Bonvanie sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $2,519,770.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,512,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,387 shares of company stock worth $52,236,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

