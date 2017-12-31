OxFORD Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kindred Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 9.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,668 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kindred Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 69.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 15.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KND. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Shares of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. ( NYSE:KND ) opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.21. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Kindred Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, Inc, incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States.

