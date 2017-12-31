OxFORD Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 5,585 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,425.93, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

